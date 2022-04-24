Choix, Sinaloa.- With the aim of promoting the circular economy by promoting local merchants, this Sunday the Choix municipality launched the Tianguis for the People.

At 9:45 a.m., authorities headed by the Mayor Amalia Gastelum Barraza They gave the starting signal for this first tianguis, in which small traders and producers from the region participateso you could see such varied and diverse stands of fruits, vegetables, kitchen items, sweets, clothing, among others.

In her message, the municipal president welcomed and thanked the participants for their presence, in addition to highlighting that this tianguis has the goal of supporting the economy of the population and the reactivation of sales among local merchants.

“I want to tell you nothing more than this tianguis was created in coordination with the City Council and the Department of Economy; it was created for all the families of this municipality, but also, it was created with the idea of ​​supporting the economy of this municipality a little, that is why is that on this occasion they invited several merchants who are participating here right now, and we are still inviting all those who until now have not come to sign up to sign up… I think the town deserves this tianguis, in which they are going to some products come out, well, at a more, more, lower price, right. So if we ask all the merchants to come closer, to unite, to support this project that is for you; it is for the people, so that it benefits the people of this municipality.

Amalia Gastelum also thanked the merchants for their participation in this Choix flea market. “Thank you very much and congratulations and thanks to all the merchants who are here right now accompanying us and who are here offering their products, thank you very much.”

Present at the event were Othón Osuna, secretary of the Choix City Council; councilors Julieta Padilla, Gonzalo Moroyoqui, Yoneida Gámez, Bruno Pasos; Juan Gámez, senior official of the City Council; Cristian Ávila Gastélum, president of the Municipal DIF System; as well as the other directors of the different areas of the municipal administration of Choix.

The flea market for the people was installed by the extension of the Guillermo Prieto bypass boulevard in the Benito Juárez neighborhood of the Choix municipal seat.