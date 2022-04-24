At least 160 people have died in Sudan and several have been injured. Apparently these were retaliations by the Massalit tribe.

BAt least 160 people were killed in violent clashes in the Sudanese crisis region of Darfur on Sunday. According to the spokesman for a local aid organization for refugees and displaced persons, the confrontations began on Friday in the Krink region. This is around 80 kilometers from El Geneina, the capital of the West Darfur region. The total number of dead could still rise, and at least 46 people were injured.

A local dignitary of the Massalit tribe reported deaths in several villages in the Krink region. The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) called on the authorities to ensure the transport of the injured to hospitals in the region.

According to the local aid organization, the clashes began when armed fighters from Arab tribes attacked villages belonging to the Massalit, an ethnic African minority. According to the information, it was retaliation for the death of two tribe members.