The Three Wise Men do not get dizzy during journeys and they are very clear that they will accomplish their mission regardless of the means of transportation. If you have to leave the camel parked, leave it. In Torrevieja at least it has always been like this and his Majesties are already more than used to it. For them it is always a pleasure to sail the salt bay and this year it was even more so because they did it on an exceptional boat: the Pascual Flores.

The historic pailebote that transported salt to the most distant ports last century was in charge of picking up the three monarchs this Friday, taking advantage of the fact that it is visiting their homeland. Punctual, they showed their bow over Punta Margalla in a slow voyage in which they began to receive the greetings of those who were anxiously waiting for them on land.

It was necessary to cross the mouth and the fishing market became a real hive. All the pageantry awaited them to honor them, including pages to hold their long capes. As soon as they got off deck and set foot on dry land, they were welcomed by the mayor, Eduardo Dolón, accompanied by his family.

Outside the fishermen's enclosure, up on the cantilevered promenade of the Levante dam, hundreds of people, and below all the floats and dancers ready and willing to parade. Like clockwork, oriental music and dance awakened the hopes of the little ones on a long walk that took them through Ramón y Cajal, Zoa, Plaza de Oriente, Ramón Gallud and Patricio Pérez.

Upon arriving at the Plaza de la Constitución, in front of the Church of the Immaculate Conception, the traditional representation of the adoration of the baby Jesus took place and King Melchior spoke a few words of gratitude. Once the event was over, Melchor, Gaspar and Baltasar went to the third floor of the City Hall and in the plenary hall they were entertained with roscones in the company of a good part of the municipal corporation and many other guests.