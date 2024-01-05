Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 05/01/2024 – 20:38

The Attorney General of the Republic Paulo Gustavo Gonet defended this Friday, 5th, that the Federal Supreme Court (STF) prohibit the seizure of children and adolescents without being caught in tourist attractions in Rio de Janeiro.

Gonet filed a complaint with the STF to try to overturn the preliminary decision made by judge Ricardo Rodrigues, president of the Rio Court of Justice, who authorized the approaches as a “preventive measure” for security. He responded to a joint request from Governor Cláudio Castro (PL) and Mayor Eduardo Paes (PSD).

The policy was implemented in the so-called Operation Summer, implemented in partnership by the city hall and the state government to try to reduce crime in the season when Rio de Janeiro receives the most tourists. The strategy was a response to the following cases of trawling recorded in the south zone of the city.

When calling the STF, the Attorney General of the Republic asked for the immediate suspension of the Rio Court of Justice's injunction. He argues that the seizure outside the legal hypotheses is “arbitrary” and violates the right of children and adolescents to come and go.

“The seizures of children and adolescents cannot be carried out unrestrictedly, outside of constitutional and legal hypotheses”, he argued.

The process has not yet been distributed, which means that the rapporteur has not been defined.