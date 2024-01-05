Friday, January 5, 2024, 10:46 p.m.



| Updated 10:53 p.m.

The Three Wise Men, as is traditional and some even sing like a Christmas carol, always arrive in Orihuela through Las Espeñetas and this eve of January 6 has been no exception. Their Majesties of the East made their triumphal entry, descending from the foot of the hill to the very heart after rushing a frenetic day that they already began yesterday to bring the first gifts to those children who are spending Christmas these days at the Vega Baja Hospital.

This Friday's agenda for Melchor, Gaspar and Baltasar was undoubtedly tighter and started very early. In the morning, the mayor of Orihuela, Pepe Vegara, together with the Councilor for Festivities, Rocío Ortuño, gave them a reception at the Town Hall, where they arrived on horseback – this year there were no camels – and accompanied by their pages. real and musical animation.

After greeting the monarchs to the members of the Municipal Corporation, Vegara handed them the key to the city so that tonight it will be easier for them to visit all the houses loaded with their gifts.

«Today is a magical day and it is a pleasure to receive the Three Wise Men at the Town Hall before the Parade. We hope that they continue to spread enthusiasm wherever they go, because the boys and girls of Orihuela are waiting for them with great excitement,” said the Oriolano councilor.

Upon leaving the Palace of the Marquis of Arneva, the pageantry has moved through the streets to the Circo Theater. There, after the official reception, their first audience took place with all the little ones who wanted to deliver their letters to them in person a few hours into the magical night.

Reception of the Three Wise Men at the Town Hall.



L.V.





With the theater closed, their Majesties have had time to sigh before getting back on their horses to descend from Las Espeñetas to the hearts of all the people of Oriola.

Disney and Paw Patrol



A multitude of characters gathered to accompany the Kings. At the head were those from the Disney saga, with Minnie and Mickey Mouse, Goofy, and even Snow White and some of her dwarfs. Behind them, they were followed by Paw Patrol, SpongeBob, The Minion and the Transformers.

Next, Darth Vader and his entourage of 'Jedis' with their laser swords also presented some stilt walkers with the most colorful and striking costumes. At the closing and before the steeds of the three monarchs appeared, a true representation of the living nativity scene.

The little shepherds came ready to escort the entire Holy Family and, among all of them, that particular nod to the Oriolan Holy Week was even seen with two 'armaos' dressed in their unmistakable Praetorian soldier costumes. Yes, and finally, the children burst into cheers when Melchor, Gaspar and Baltasar greeted everyone present before leaving to carry out their task tonight.