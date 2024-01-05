''2024 will be a decisive year'' for Ukraine and ''resisting this year means resisting for the entire war'''. Volodymyr Zelensky, president of Ukraine, thus outlines the year that awaits the country, which has been at war with Russia since February 2022. The conflict has been characterized by a tug of war along the front for months. Kiev's counteroffensive did not break through, Moscow can count on a practically unlimited supply of men. Although the quality of the Russian units is not always up to par, the number guarantees a notable striking force and allows constant pressure to be applied, especially in eastern Ukraine. Kiev has struck in recent weeks with raids that have reached Russian territory, in Belgorod, and in Crimea. Ukraine is waiting for the supply of F-16s to try to fill the gap in its military apparatus: it will take time and, for this reason, resisting in 2024 is crucial.

''The timing is important and 2024 will be decisive in many respects,'' Zelensky says, explaining that ''we are working with all allies to ensure that Ukraine receives a sufficient amount of defense aid this month'' . The Kiev leader adds that ''the priority for our state is to provide everything necessary for the protection of Ukraine''.

In recent days, Ukraine has received another supply from Germany. “We also expect similar steps from our other partners, in particular from the United States, so that this winter, as last year, Russian terror cannot conquer anything.” Our thoughts turn above all to the decision that Congress in Washington will be called upon to make when it meets again next week. Ukraine awaits the yes to sending a military aid package worth 61 billion dollars: the opposition of some of the Republicans in the Senate could turn into a huge blow to Kiev's hopes.

While waiting for news from the USA, we continue to fight, observes Zelensky, with “hard clashes”. “The most intense battles are in Avdiyivka, Bakhmut, Lymansk, Kupyansk. The fighting is in the south, our soldiers are heroic. Every brigade, every department”, he says before reiterating that “the absolute priority is always to provide everything necessary for the protection of Ukraine. Getting through this year means getting through the entire war. Time is an important factor. In many ways decisive,” he says.