The morning of January 6 is, without a doubt, the most magical of the year. And not only for the children, since this year their majesties Three Wise Men of the East They have also wanted to leave their mark on the Madrid Safari. There, they have left some gifts for the animals that live there.

In the video that we leave you on these lines you can see how these rhinossurprised by the wrapped package in front of them, They try to find out what is hidden inside.

Open it, they will open it, What we don’t promise is that what’s inside will still be intact when they get it. His peculiar way of unwrapping gifts has made Those who observed them could not contain their laughter.​