After the Batacazo and the wear in the Champions League derby, many expected a rojiblanco drama in the Metropolitan, but Atlético gave his face to Barça, at least until the little gasoline he had lasted. In just over twenty minutes … Everything that had built during the first three quarters of the game collapsed.

Pedri

Almost unpublished in the first act and with much more participation in the second. Your team note if you are.

Neighborhoods

Growing in defense. Key Week He shone against Madrid and returned to great level against Barça.

Samu Lino

He forced Kundé not to lose sight of him and made a counterweight at the attempt of Barça to uneven there.

Ferran

Double Valencian, who left Dani Olmo in the second half. He took advantage of the final laziness of the premises.

Reinildo

He had plenty of prolongation to end a great marking on Lamine. The Barca one was looked at it at the end.

Lewandowski

He rarely won Le Normand, but the Polish appeared when Barça needed him more.

Lamine Yamal

Prodigious strides, bourbotones magic. Atlético threw the bolt in his action zone and still looked.

Griezmann

Success and participation in the two mattress goals. Better after some games outside of wave.

Married

Again holder before the absence of De Jong. Neither imposed nor contributed anything differential. Replaced.

Julián Álvarez

Not only brand. Play and play. A leap of incalculable value for Atlético. Acclaimed.