Dani Olmo, scorer of three goals in his first three games, has not scored in the League since November 3. On Saturday against Atlético de Madrid he lost the title to Gavi. But Olmo wants to turn the matter around in 2025. And, to do so, he optimistically hopes that the board chaired by Joan Laporta will find a way to seal his registration at least for the remainder of the course. A task pending since August 9, when it was certified that the Egarense, trained at La Masia, was returning home. He signed until 2030. But he could not play the first two league games because he was not registered. Barça, without extra income, ended up appealing to Christensen’s long-term absence due to injury to save the matter until December 31. Now you must take one more step.

“We will come back stronger. Don’t have doubts,” Olmo wrote on his social networks. Showing that conviction that he will be able to recover his best version and that he will do so in the club of his life. Because this is what President Laporta has assured him, his entourage and his legal representatives. Irrefutable proof that he is not at all worried is that he has decided to cross the pond to go on vacation for a few days. “If he had doubts that Barcelona would not register him, he would not leave,” says his closest entourage.

The club has until January 31 to solve the mess. And he is considering up to three scenarios to register him and Pau Víctor, the other signing of the summer. The first route began yesterday with the hearing that was held in the Commercial Court No. 10 of Barcelona after the complaint filed by Barça against LaLiga with the aim of keeping him and Pau Víctor registered as of December 1 January.

Read also

In its document presented before the ordinary justice system, the club requests precautionary measures to have both players discharged, understanding that they have the right to work after LaLiga refused to use more margin from Ter Stegen’s salary. It happens that, in the eyes of LaLiga, Barcelona has already spent that card by signing the Polish goalkeeper Szczesny in the German’s place. Although Szczesrny does not receive anything like Ter Stegen’s salary, LaLiga’s economic control regulations only allowed the long-term injured German to be replaced by another player regardless of his salary.

This Friday the magistrate will decide whether to grant the precautionary measure to register Olmo and Pau Víctor

Barcelona hopes that this route works for them. As already happened with Gavi, which remains registered as a precautionary measure by decision of the same judge who is now handling the Olmo case. This was certified by the National Court in favor of the Barça club on June 6, 2023.

However, there are some differences between both cases. This time, LaLiga came with its lawyers to the hearing. This responds to the insistence of three clubs –Athletic Club, Sevilla and Atlético de Madrid– that are part of the delegated committee of the employers’ association and who do not view Barcelona’s registration method favorably.

Barça, represented yesterday at this hearing by Pere Lluís Mellado, director of the entity’s legal area since April 2021, trusts that the judge will once again grant the precautionary measure as happened with Gavi and believe that the two footballers will not have problems playing starting January 1st. This Friday, December 27, the club will receive the magistrate’s resolution.

But, if there is no green light with judicial proceedings, Laporta handles two more scenarios. Close the investment for several VIP boxes with partners from Qatar for 100 million euros or present a personal guarantee with the 60 million that remain to register both players. This model has already been applied to register Koundé in the summer of 2022 and then João Félix and Cancelo in 2023.

If the case is not resolved in favor of Barça, the club will advocate for the sale of some VIP boxes or for a guarantee

On Tuesday, December 31, the last day of 2024, the deadline expires. If he doesn’t get it, Dani Olmo has a clause in his contract to be able to leave free. This is not the case of Pau Víctor, who would leave on loan for half a year. Clubs like Betis have already been interested in the footballer from Girona whose case is simpler than Olmo’s. First of all, because it cost 2.5 million. And secondly, because their salary is lower and does not affect the salary that is exceeded as much. fair play.

As with Olmo, Pau Víctor is calm. He believes he will be able to continue under Flick’s leadership, gaining minutes. He doesn’t know how. But he has faith because Laporta responded to the concern of those around him with “when have we left someone unregistered?”

Sisco Pujol, new manager of FC Barcelona

The FC Barcelona board met yesterday for the last time in 2024 to ratify the entry of Lleida businessman Sisco Pujol (1966) as a new member of the board. Pujol, former president of the EFAC Almacelles Sports Club, has a professional career of more than 30 years in the development of companies in the real estate sector, renewable energy and recycling, restaurants and the primary sector, as well as agriculture and the livestock. He was part of Jordi Farré’s pre-candidacy in the last elections and, like Joan Soler, they entered Laporta’s project when Farré did not pass the signature cutoff. Pujol was one of the key pieces in achieving the financial guarantee of 124.6 million euros that allowed Laporta to become the president of the entity for the second time in the club’s history. The businessman from Lleida, a regular in the Montjuïc box, was going to be part of the board from day one. But until this month of December he had not fulfilled the 5-year seniority as a member, an essential requirement of the club’s statutes to be part of the board of directors.