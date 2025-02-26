The prawns, as we know worldwide, have ceased to be exquisite products, consumed only on occasions (such as the Christmas period), in Very little time. The explanation is no other than The irruption of aquaculture prawncheaper than the national, and in The generalization of frozen prawns.

Moreover, after hake and squid, they are the most consumed sea fruit in our country. Now, There is nothing how to know how to identify the freshness and quality of this foodbecause they are Very differential factors that will later have an impact on our health both in the short and long term.

And this has reaffirmed an Argentine fisherman, Juan Cruz Meanain Tiktok. The content creator has launched a very forceful warning to make the best decisions in all the fishing that exist in the supermarket chains of Spain.

“I would buy these prawns, not for the brand (While showing a box of the Pescanova brand), but for what he says here: processed by Argenova XXIII. This is the ship where it is prosecuted“The expert has revealed. Something that has generated some controversy in the comments.

In fact, you can see the diversity of Opinions in some of the reactions. “If you name a company (SASL) it is because they manipulate it on land days after fishing, the partner is right”, “thanks for the advice” or “I will look at it from now on” are some of those who have been It could read.

In his opinion, In this way you will ensure that you are going to eat fresh shrimp, fish and processed at the time.