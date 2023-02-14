The three fatal victims of the attack were students, five other people were injured. The authorities are investigating the causes of the attacker, a 43-year-old man whom they identified as Anthony McRae, who according to the police would have shot himself while being chased. On the day, President Joe Biden once again called for a fight against violence caused by firearms.

This Tuesday, local authorities confirmed that the three victims of the shooting at the University of Michigan were students. The deputy police chief of the educational center, Chris Rozman, indicated that the first two died in a first attack in one of the academic buildings while the third died in a study and refreshment space.

At the moment, only the identity of two of the deceased is known: Alexandra Verner and Brian Fraser de Grosse, the latter a sophomore. The family of the third victim has not wanted to make his identity public.

News about the status of the survivors have also been released. Of the five injured, four underwent emergency surgery, according to the medical director of the EW Sparrow hospital, where they are located.

The shooter fired at the University of Michigan and the Student Union just before 8:30 p.m. Monday. Approximately three hours later, the security forces ended up cornering him and the assailant reportedly shot himself in the middle of clashes with the police.

Jim Tarasca, FBI special agent in charge of the Detroit office, released the identity of the shooter. This is Anthony Dwayne McRae, from Lansing, Michigan. The 43-year-old man already had charges for violation of weapons regulations.

Cause of attack completely unknown

At the moment, the cause of the attack has not been identified. The acting deputy chief of the University of Michigan police force, Chris Rozman, stressed that they “have no idea why” the shooter “came to campus.” Rozman added that McRae was neither a professor nor a student at Michigan State.

A note threatening two other schools in the Ewing Township school district in New Jersey, where McRae had lived for years, was also found in the attacker’s pocket. However, authorities determined that there was no credible threat in the area.

The University of Michigan facilities were closed for 48 hours and activities canceled while investigations continue. The university’s interim president, Teresa Woodruff, said it’s a time “to think and cry and come together.”

Biden sends a message to families and again rejects gun violence

“Jill and I pray for the three students killed and the five students fighting for their lives after last night’s shooting at Michigan State University,” President Joe Biden said in a statement released by the White House.

Also referring to the efforts of his Administration, Biden stressed that “too many American communities have been devastated by gun violence. I have taken steps to combat this epidemic in America, including a record number of executive actions and the first significant gun safety law in nearly 30 years, but we must do more.”

The president also alluded to the fact that the shooting the day before happened hours before the fifth anniversary of the massacre that left at least 17 people dead at a Florida high school.

“The fact that this shooting took place the night before this country marked its fifth anniversary since the deadly shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida should make all Americans cry ‘enough’ and demand that the Congress take action,” he stressed.

“A New Place Wrecked by Bullets”

The state governor, Gretchen Whitmer, also regretted the events.

“A new place (…) is destroyed by bullets and bloodshed,” the local president made reference to the continuity of attacks with firearms that have marked different communities in recent months in the United States. “We know this is a uniquely American problem,” Whitmer added.

Also speaking at the session was Area Representative to Congress Elissa Slotkin. “It fills me with rage that we have to have another press conference to talk about the murders of our children in our schools,” she stressed. “If this isn’t a wake-up call to do something, then I don’t know what is,” she said.

shooting details

The first call that the Police received as a warning of the shots took place at 8:30 on the night of February 13. About five minutes later law enforcement arrived at the scene.

Upon examining the scene, several people were injured. Two were pronounced dead on the spot. Other calls triggered a response from uniformed officers, who found the third victim in another building on campus.

Three hours later, the suspect in the first complaints was located. A complaint was key to finding the shooter. He could not be captured alive and presumably committed suicide.

The Reuters news agency inquired about the behavior of the attacker. “He was a real troublemaker,” said one of his neighbors. He said that shots were often heard in his house. “We would hear gunshots all the time and then it seemed like the police were always there for something,” he said.

With Reuters and AP