The three vaults of the Almudí Palace, recently restored, will be showcases for emerging talent. These spaces, which until now had no recognized use, will be converted into multi-purpose rooms in which any artistic doctrine can be practiced simultaneously, such as dance, music, theater, as well as photographic, painting or sculpture exhibitions. This was announced this Thursday by the mayor of Murcia, José Ballesta, and the Councilor for Culture and Identity, Diego Avilés, during a visit with the municipal architect Joaquín Peñalver.

In this way, the BIC building opens up to emerging artists “to become a launching pad” offering creative young people opportunities in their city “to avoid talent drain”.

The Almudí Palace, a singular XV building with an imposing appearance, was originally an old grain store. Currently, it houses the Municipal Archive of Murcia, located on the first floor, where files and administrative documentation of Murcia and the orchard are kept since the 13th century. Also, contemplate on the ground floor, the great room with Tuscan columns, dedicated to an exhibition hall, witness to great exhibitions of established artists such as Picasso, Pedro Flores, Ortiz de Zárate, Celso Lagar, Goya, Mengs, Batoni, Tiepolo, Maella and Bayeu.

On the other hand, the government team announced this Thursday that a New Talent Advisory Committee will meet monthly to study and technically assess the proposals received from artists who wish to make use of these spaces for culture and emerging talent.

The members of the Advisory Committee will be Martín Páez, director of the Royal Academy of Fine Arts of Murcia; Rosa María Hervás, coordinator of the Master’s Degree in Education and Museums, Heritage, Identity and Cultural Mediation. ICOM Spain; Francisco Caballero Cano, coordinator of Culture at the University of Murcia; Rafael Fuster, director of the Ramón Gaya Museum; Mamen Navarrete, director of Halls and Exhibitions of the Murcia City Council; Juan Pablo Soler, theater and auditorium coordinator for the Murcia City Council; Álvaro Peña, artist and technician from the Murcia City Council; and Jesús de la Peña, technician from the Murcia City Council.

This initiative, according to municipal sources, is linked to the strategic project ‘A River of Culture’, which aims to unify, expand and create new cultural infrastructures in order to promote a vibrant, active, dynamic and attractive cultural program 365 days of the year and turn Murcia into a benchmark. The local executive complies with its commitment to implement all the strategic transformation projects of the city during the first 100 days of government.