Threads is the topic of the day, but what exactly is it? In case you don’t know, it’s a new social network for iOS and Android created by Meta that wants to rival Twitter. As you may know, for the moment the service is not available in Europe, but obviously there is a way to access Threads from Italy . Let’s see all the details about this product.

How to access Threads from Italy

Threads is available for iOS and Android, but not in Italy

First of all, you have to install Threads on your smartphone. As already mentioned, it is not officially available in Italy, but it is possible to work around the problem by downloading the .apk file for your smartphone Android. The file can be recovered through specialized sites, but we recommend that you try this route only if you are practical: there are often counterfeit versions of these files on unreliable sites and if you don’t know what you are doing you risk downloading unwanted content onto your devices.

If you own iOS, however, the only way to access Threads is to have an Apple ID that has been activated in a country outside the European Union. Please note that the UK is not part of the EU so a UK Apple ID is valid.

Once you get the app, you can sign in using the same credentials as Instagram: to follow you simply have to follow the instructions, such as entering your name, biography, link, selecting whether to have a public or private profile (if you are a minor it will be automatically private). Finally, you can complete the subscription to Threads and activate or deactivate the receipt of notifications. It will also be possible to decide whether to follow the same accounts you already follow on Instagram.