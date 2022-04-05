5 dates have passed in the Major League Soccer where the teams meet with renewed illusions to do a good job and be able to have greater aspirations to the title of the competition. However, there are only 3 squads that remain undefeated and that this week will seek to continue their hegemony.
The first of them is the group where the Mexican striker plays Carlos candle. Los Angeles remains undefeated and remains the overall leader with 13 points, the result of 4 wins and a draw. Due to their good performance, they are the wide favorites to take the title.
Now they will seek to increase their streak when next weekend they face LAFC in the Traffic Classic, in one of the most anticipated matches of the day.
Another of the undefeated squads so far in the competition is the chicago fire. The team led by coach Frank Klopas has 8 points in 4 games, which have been two wins and two draws. Now, next Saturday they will seek to increase their streak when they face each other as visitors against Orlando City.
The third team that remains unstoppable in this new season is the Philadelphia Union. The club has four wins in a row, in addition to only conceding 2 goals. So far, they have 13 points and are the overall leaders of the Major League Soccer Eastern Conference. The weekend will be measured at home against the Columbus Crew.
