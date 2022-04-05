HS in Ukraine “I will never forgive” – HS visited a bombed-out Ukrainian village where even more civilian casualties could be uncovered than in Butcha

HS visited Russian-occupied Borodjanka, where civilian targets were bombed.

Borodjanka

Russian new information on attacks on civilian targets in Ukraine is being revealed as Russian troops have withdrawn from Kiev and the areas and the damage they have suffered have been inspected.

For example, more than 50 kilometers northwest of Kiev on the road to Borodjanka was still occupied by the Russians. Now, only Russian vehicles and military equipment marked with capital letters that were destroyed in battle are reminiscent of the Russian occupation.

A destroyed civilian car hangs on its side next to a cemetery.

There are bullet holes on the sides of the cars.

There are also civilian cars on the road that have been shot on both the sides and through the windshield. On the side of the road lies a man’s body covered with a white cloth. A couple of hundred yards away on the roadside is the body of another deceased civilian. The jacket is pulled over his head and the man’s belly is bare.

In the village of Borodjanka, it is not unclear that civilian targets have been deliberately taken as targets. However, the number of Borodjans killed in the Russian firefighting by Tuesday evening was not yet known.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky according to Borodyanka, more civilian casualties may be revealed than in Butcha, for example. Ukraine’s chief prosecutor made a similar assessment on Monday. It is estimated that about 300 civilians would have been killed in Bocha.

A body is lying on the roadside.

The other body is covered with a cloth.

The crew of the Russian BMP assault wagon may have tried to pile up by driving through a brick wall inside a building supplies store.

Nine floors a huge opening has been bombarded in the middle of the house.

The collapsed apartments have burned down. It is feared that the ruins are still dead, as clearing work has not yet begun in Borodjanka.

The explosion has been huge. The goods of the residents have been flown from the apartment building to the village square. The photos in the photo folder have memories of better years: they were eaten and drunk among friends or relatives. We also put on a dance. Members of the party have red cheeks.

A Ukrainian soldier walks on the main street of Borodyanka in Tsentralny. The center of Borodyanka has been destroyed in battles in which Ukrainian troops drove away Russian invaders.

The bomb has flown books, clothes, toys and Christmas tree decorations into the square. Everything that ordinary people now usually have at home.

The men of the bomb squad have also started their work in the square. They collect ammunition, explosives and missile pieces and dismantle the mines left behind by the Russians. We take the men to a piece of sheet metal that has flown into the square, which they think comes from a Grad missile.

The village the center is like a target area for various types of weapons in the army. But this is a village where ordinary people live.

Or lived: many have fled the war and some have died. Only a few are left. Without the Ukrainian soldiers and journalists present, the place would be a ghost village. The cellular network is down.

For some reason, a small shop that also sold children’s toys has been blown up and its wall is full of bullet holes. Next to the store, a poor-looking dog is lying on a piece of glass wool. When someone brings it a sausage in front of the muzzle, the dog shows no interest in the treat. Do dogs suffer from the traumas of war?

Russian troops took over the village employment office as a base. Trenches have been dug in its yard and V-letters and skull images have been painted on the front wall.

“Stay away or you’ll die!” will be instructed on the sign in front of the entrance.

The main square of the village has the most famous poet in Ukraine Taras Shevchenko statue. A hole has been shot in its head.

There is still Shevchenko’s poem left on the base of the statue, which is now sharply topical.

“Love Ukraine! Love it. In cruel times and at your last moment, may God protect Ukraine, ”the poem says freely.

A statue of the poet has been shot in the head.

Tatiana, who did not want her last name in public, said she knew at least two civilians who had been shot dead by Russian soldiers.

To the center come to inspect his apartment Tatiana was disappointed in his return as the apartment had been destroyed.

“Those who still remember the years of World War II say that the Nazis did nothing of the sort,” says only her first name, Tatiana.

He says he has a friend next to him Halinan with the knowledge of two civilians from the village who were shot by the Russians.

The women say they know for sure that there were Chechen soldiers in the village, which other villagers say they feared the most. The reassurance, according to the women, is that the so-called Kadyrov men spoke in consultation with the women in Chechnya.

The name of the Chechen fighters derives from the leader of the Chechen Republic Ramzan KadyrovistaPresident Vladimir Putin a faithful follower.

The villagers tell a variety of stories, for example, about how the Russians collected men from their apartments, but they were not comically heard about. One lady says the Russians would have buried bodies in the field. However, the mass grave cannot be found. In war, not much information is worth relying on.

His home the bombing also lost a psychologist Olena Yurtchenko.

“I have no idea why my home was bombed. We didn’t have any soldiers, ”Yurchenko marvels.

He says he saw several dead civilians in the village and heard of many being shot on the street. However, he himself has not proved anything like this, saying that he wanted to move as little as possible outside during the time of the Russian occupiers.

However, Yurtchenko once spoke with Russian soldiers as he went to look for a cat left there from his destroyed home. The soldiers did not let Yurtchenko home.

“The soldiers asked why I hadn’t left here yet and told me to go to Russia. They said they were here for at least a year, so we should pack up. They also said don’t leave the car or they’ll shoot. “

All the villagers report widespread looting by Russian soldiers. People have been flocked to the apartments and residents have been threatened.

Jana Makarenko keeps a record of the recipients of humanitarian aid at the Borodyanka school.

Julia Tsalaja’s family is crammed into Tsalaja’s brother’s car, which allows the food and goods from the Borodjanka school to be taken home.

The villagers say that after their experiences, they now strongly hate both Russia and the Russians.

“Before the Russian invasion, I thought the Russians were ordinary people and by no means did I think the war would start or that we would be bombed. Now I will never forgive them, ”Yurchenko says.

“I believe in karma and that the Russians who were here will be cursed for generations to come. I will not forgive even those Russians who only blindly believe Putin’s propaganda. “