Barça wins and gets closer to the goal of the season, which is to qualify for the Champions League next season. Let’s see the failures and successes of the Blaugrana.
Effectiveness
The Catalans sent the only shot on goal of the match into the net. Barça generated danger, but did not have the success in the last meters to be able to shoot on goal. However, in the first one they had they scored.
The inspiration of Frenkie de Jong
The Dutchman today showed the personality that many demand of him. He asked for the ball at all times, despite being under pressure on many occasions, and when the team needed him, he provided the necessary pause to dominate.
knowing how to suffer
All games are not the same, and the team does not have to be able to always dominate, less so against a good rival like Real Sociedad who played at home. The goal allowed the Catalans to defend comfortably and know how to resist against a failed Basque team, but with danger.
Inability to win duels
Barça is a team that must improve physically, because in all the divided balls the rival surpassed the Blaugrana, and this does not begin to be a constant in Xavi’s games.
Law of least effort
Tiredness and injuries have taken their toll on the team, which is why today they were seen with the handbrake on, but it could have cost them dearly, since today they had to win at all costs.
#successes #errors #Barça #victory #Real #Sociedad
