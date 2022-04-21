The Bahrain fund wants to invest in Italy. For the AC Milan club he is ready to spend over a billion euros with the aim of making the team immediately competitive for the Champions League
Bahrain is not thousands of kilometers from Milan, is much closer. In a week it could even be a step. The negotiations for the sale of Milan is moving forward: the deal can be defined by the end of the month and the majority package of shares Rossoneri pass from Elliott to Investcorp, fund from its headquarters in Manama, capital of Bahrain, it has expanded around the world.
