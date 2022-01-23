There Volkswagen ID.Life it is a remarkable leap forward for the Wolfsburg brand, even if a lot of importance has also been given to the past for its design. It doesn’t look like a futuristic car, but without a doubt it can have its say in the next electric car market, should its production take place.

According to Jozef Kabaň, Volkswagen’s chief designer, there are three pillars on which the work on the ID.Life was carried out. “The car is a first glimpse through the keyhole, where to observe the small electric class of the future. Innovation, sustainability and timelessness are the three elements that have guided us“. All this should be sold at a base price of 20,000 to 25,000 euros, even if it is well beyond the threshold of popular convenience.. In fact, it is hoped, in the future, to have access to cars of this size at lower costs, especially in light of the governments’ desire to modernize the car fleet.

Volkswagen specifies that in the model decorative elements have been eliminated, and importance has been given to the materials used. For example, roof lining fabrics are made entirely from recycled plastic bottles. Clear body paint contains wood chips as a natural colorant and an organically based hardening agent. Organic oil, natural rubber and rice husk are just some of the raw materials used to make tires. The interiors in particular follow a consistently sustainable approach. The wood comes from sustainable forestry. Passengers sit on Artverlours Eco seat covers, made with a high percentage of recycled materials, a secondary raw material produced during the recycling of plastic waste.

We still don’t know if the ID.Life will be a new Polo, a new Golf, or a new Beetle in the collective imagination. Certainly his project is valid to become the entry level of the German brand.