According to the National Institute of Statistics (INE), In Spain there are 8,132 municipalities, many of which have very common names, but there are others whose names are very curious. Just over an hour from the city of Madrid is the town of Choker of Lozoya and Pinilla de Buitrago, which has seven words and has a peculiar title: that of the town with the longest name in the entire country.

This town of just 348 inhabitants It does not have an architectural heritage that stands out above the rest of the towns in the community, but being located in the Sierra Norte of Madrid, can boast of having a spectacular natural environment. For this reason, it is one of the best places near the capital of Spain to do extraordinary hiking trails, and it is that from the town they can be completed three impressive trails to spend a magnificent day in nature.

Riosequillo Reservoir Route

Riosequillo Reservoir Wikimedia Commons

This incredible route eight kilometers It runs largely along the edge of the swamp that gives it its name. From the Cañada de la Cerrada de Garay, On the outskirts of the municipality, you cross beautiful places with streams, always with the sound of water as your companion. This circular path it takes more or less to complete about three hours and it is ideal for those nature lovers who do not have much experience.

Route of Puerto de la Cruz, Navarredonda and San Mamés

For those who want an even longer route, the best option is to complete this magnificent trail of more than 15 kilometers with a notable unevenness. From beautiful waterfalls that make those who come forget that just an hour away are the bustling streets of Madrid to beautiful towns and magnificent landscapes, throughout the six hours How long it takes to complete this itinerary you can enjoy some of the most impressive views of the community.





Cerro de La Cruz Comprehensive Route

But if what you are looking for is spend the whole day visiting some of the most spectacular enclaves in the north of Madrid, in the Alto Lozoya Valley, You must go up to Cerro de la Cruz. In this 22 kilometer trail not suitable for all hikers, you will traverse streams, mountains, reservoirs and lush forests on one of the most sublime routes that can be done near the capital of Spain. The views along the entire path are simply splendid.

