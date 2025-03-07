Ana Peleteiro shouts. He does it again and again. Shout, move your fingers as if you were doing magic and look at the stands. Accelerates, drives and flies. His jump is long, very long, far beyond 14 meters. It turns and laments. It is his first attempt and is null for less than one centimeter. Another would have been nervous but the Galician, a competitive animal, takes note and in the next jump it better adjusts the shake, risks one point less and signs about 14.20 meters that place it in the leadership of the final of the triple jump. In Aldoorn (Netherlands), in the European championship on covered track, there was no longer the sheet or head changes. The title was for the Spanish, his eighth medal in an international championship, his second continental title under the ceiling after the one he achieved in 2019. In this way Peleteiro is the current European champion both outdoors, he got it last summer in Rome, as in the room.

It was the great favorite and complied with the vitola with poise, also helped by the problems with the null of its main rivals.

The Spanish went to 14.37 meters in what its eighth metal is in international competition

The Galician, at the end of the competition Yves Herman / Reuters



Peleteiro, euphoric Yves Herman / Reuters

This season Peleteiro has changed everything. He moved from Guadalajara to the Galician town of Ribeira, stopped counting as a coach Iván Pedroso after eight years and even modified his whipped leg. New technique, by the hand of his coach and husband, Benjamín Campaoré, to continue reaping successes. “We are trying to jump more horizontally and improving once and for all the technique, which after all was something that was going through me for years. The technical part is very important to gain especially in health and longevity. Benjamin is a crack planning and trusts a lot in his criteria. Things are flowing very well and I love it as a coach, ”says the 29 -year -old Galician. Fly lower to fly more and especially to injure less.

“I wanted to show that Benjamin is a super coach and that we do very good team,” he said after the final. The Galician also confessed that he has had personal problems these days, but did not want to give names or details.



One of the Peleteiro jumps Dean Mouhtaropoulos / Getty

Peleteiro, always active on social networks, launched a dart on Thursday against Spanish Television for preferring to broadcast the Real Madrid-Barça de Copa de la Reina before the triple jump rating. This Friday Televport television entirely the test, in which Peleteiro added the first medal for the Spanish delegation in these championships.

He did not need the Galician approaching his best records (14.87 meters in his bronze of the Tokyo Games, 14.85 in the Europeans of Rome) to take the victory. He arrived with the best mark of the year, had a comfortable rating (14.14 meters) and in the final he left, in the fifth attempt, at 14.37 meters, which implies his best jump of the campaign. He did it where he had to do it, in high competition, where the quality of athletes is measured.

He only suffered from Peleteiro with the last attempt of the Romanian Diana Ion, in the last silver, 14.31 meters, personal brand. For a moment and until the Galician measurement came out, he held his breath. Fortunately for her they did not take away the first place and could celebrate a new title. He got carried away by emotion with the Spanish flag around his neck. He had demonstrated his category again. “Now I go for all in the Nanjing World Cup (China).” The appointment, also under roof, is from March 21 to 23.