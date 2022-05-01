América and Cruz Azul starred in one of the most important matches of the last day of the regular tournament of the Liga MX Clausura 2022 tournament. These two teams, after the defeat of Puebla, were looking for the three points to access the quarterfinals of the league directly. The Eagles secured their place in the quarterfinals in a lackluster draw.
These are the mistakes and successes of the Eagles in their duel against the Celeste Machine on the last date of the championship.
Mistakes
excessive force
During the first half of the match, América made only three fouls, however, due to their hardness Richard Sánchez, Pedro Aquino and Álvaro Fidalgo, three of the players in the middle of the field, saw the yellow card, which conditioned your tickets in the second part of the commitment.
Poor accuracy against the frame
Diego Valdés and Alejandro Zendejas missed important opportunities in the first half. The Eagles generated better options up front, but the last two touches were always wrong. This will be a task to solve for the team led by Fernando Ortiz ahead of the league.
Lots of possession, little idea
The azulcrema team had 65% of the possession of the ball in this duel. However, this indicator did not translate into great scoring options. The clearest play fell in the added time of the complement when Bruno Valdez stamped a header on Sebastián Jurado’s post.
hits
America proposed more
Although the duel was rather one of few emotions and with little proposal from both squads, the Eagles wanted the victory a little more. The capital team registered 16 shots throughout the duel, for only seven by Cruz Azul. Four of his shots went to the Jurado goal, while only two from the Machine worried Guillermo Ochoa.
played with the result
Despite not giving his best game of the season and breaking the streak of consecutive victories under Fernando Ortiz, América was smarter on the pitch and played with the result. Both the victory and the tie ensured the classification for the Eagles.
