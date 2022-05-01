60 years old | Jari “Kepa” Kettunen learned to tell a story on drums with Wigwam

The drummer is also a member of group work. “If one of the two good musicians is a little better, but a wooden head, guess which one will be taken to the gig?” He asks.

Drummer Jari “Kepa” Kettusen the phone has been ringing every day for gig requests. This has been welcome since the mandatory break of the Corona period.

Kettunen lists that he will be performing gigs for Agents and Spice Girls this year, among others. Katri Helenan concerts, Karita Mattilan Accompaniment in the opera, roots gigs for his wife Minna Lasasen and Rolling Rust gigs.

“Should I still take that Allakka when I may not remember everyone? There is plenty of work to be done now, and the last booking was for May Day 2023, so we are already going there, ”says Kettunen.

The drummer intentionally maintains a versatile work area.

“My head stays fresh and there is refreshment all the time. It’s terribly important to be able to weigh in. Different styles of music have served each other terribly well. ”

Kettunen’s career began with the youth band patterns in Iisalmi. He got excited about drums early on, but playing at a young age wasn’t goal-oriented. After high school, Kettunen worked as a caretaker at a music school and never thought she would play her profession.

However, he got to Kuopio to study classical percussion and then to the Oulunkylä Pop & Jazz Conservatory. A couple of years went by traveling between Iisalmi and Helsinki every week.

“In Oulunkylä Sorvalin Upi said, and I myself realized that work had to be done. You have to work out as much as you can. At its best, it then went all the way round. I started at nine in the morning and finished in the morning. ”

Kepa Kettunen has played drums in almost 2,000 songs.

When Kettunen moved To Helsinki, he was advised to stay in Tavastia to network with musicians. The drummer did not experience hanging out on his own. Instead, he trusted that his career would progress if he played well enough.

A producer sat in the audience at a gig TT Oksala, who liked what he heard and asked Kettunen for his first studio gig. He was invented by Oksala’s band Pave Maijanen and the band Kojo Jim Pembrokewho asked to become a member of Wigwam.

“Wigwam was a musically shocking school. There, the lyrics of the songs were always viewed before they were played. When we left to call Freddie Are You Readya and the man loaded it with fillings, and it was cut off immediately. Rekku [Rechardt] said all right, but don’t call around when he’s not singing around. You don’t play drums in this band, you are storytellers like the rest of us. ”

With these experiences, Kettunen has performed in entertainment orchestras, television, theaters, various bands and studio gigs. Sometimes he wondered what would be the ideal relationship between live gigs, studio work, and drumming.

“It feels like there should be at least half of a live play. What fascinates what happens in that moment. When the whole band is banging and things are happening that may not happen except once. ”

Fox for the moment the most famous band is Agents, to which Esa Pulliainen asked him eight years ago.

“Esa plays the guitar like someone sings. He doesn’t play terribly guitaristically, and I think that’s great. It’s Esa’s own thing and sound, ”says Kettunen.

“Once I got to try his guitar on a soundcheck. It had Esa’s settings, but my call sounded awful compared to him. Yes, fortunately the thing is in store. ”

Fox is not a beginner as a guitarist either, as he has been playing since he was young. The first iron wire album with his own compositions was released in 2009. Since then, three albums have been released, and the next one is already being finalized.

For years to come the drummer hopes for a full gig calendar. Kettunen is also designing an electronic textbook on drumming, inspired by contacts with foreign star drummers.

Kettunen also shares his skills as a teacher. Almost everything in the work of a professional drummer does not depend on playing skills.

“If you have two damn good players, one of whom may be a little better, but he’s a wooden head, guess which player would be better taken to a gig? Yes, this teamwork is in the final stages. ”