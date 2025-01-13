The three members of the ‘Boixos Nois‘accused of trying to beat a man to death Rayo ultra in 2018 They will avoid prison, despite having been sentenced this Monday to sentences of up to three years for attempted murder and illegal possession of weapons. The Prosecutor’s Office requested up to eleven years in prison for the radicals of the Barcelona Football Club, but has agreed to reduce the sentences, not only for undue delays but also for the mitigating factor of repairing the damage, having already compensated the victim. In addition, all three must undergo a re-education course.

The events date back to November 2018 in Sitges (Barcelona), when the individuals linked to the BoixosWithout prior discussion, they kicked the victim, who was wearing a T-shirt with the Bukaneros logo, to the ground. Once on the ground, they continued kicking him in the body and face and also hit the head with an extendable defense. An attack on the Rayo ultra occurred for reasons of discrimination based on their ideology, as their attackers admitted this morning.

As a result of the beating they gave him, the victim suffered a subdural hematomahead bruises, several bone fractures and eye trauma. He had to undergo surgery and it took him four months to recover, after spending two weeks in a hospital. This Monday, the Public Prosecutor’s Office reached an agreement with the defenses that resulted in the defendants assuming the facts, in exchange for the obvious reduction of sentence.

The court of the Barcelona hearing has suspended the execution of the same, that is, the three ultras of the Barcelona club will not go to prison, in exchange for not committing crimes again, for paying the remainder of the compensation set – up to 42,000 euros – as well as undergo a non-discrimination course.









In addition, the court has imposed a ban on all of them from coming within 1,000 meters of the victim’s home and workplace, as well as from communicating with him for five years.