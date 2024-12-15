“I have no words to explain what you made me feel last night,” highlights the captain of Sevilla FC.



12/15/2024



Updated at 2:51 p.m.





A more than emotional day this Saturday in Nervión. Neither more nor less than the last game of Jesus Navas with the t-shirt Sevilla FC in the stadium Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán. The emotion was experienced from the very beginning of a match that ended with victory for the Sevilla team. Images to remember before, during and after the match against Celta.

On the day after, the great protagonist of the day, Jesús Navas, wanted to give thanks for the special event experienced this Saturday at the Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán. “I have no words to explain what you made me feel last night.” This is how the message published by the Sevilla FC captain on social networks begins.

«I cannot express the happiness I feel today for the treatment you gave me in what was my last appointment with you. Hobby, eternal thanks,” can also be read in the text.

Jesús Navas, likewise, thanks the Nervión entity for “the work done” in his farewell. Also to Celta and the referee team for this Saturday’s game the “understanding and sensitivity for letting me say goodbye to my people.”









A significant moment was experienced 70 minutes into the match when Jesús Navas, starter, was substituted while receiving the affection and recognition of Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán.