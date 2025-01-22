Third Sector entities have met today with the Justice of Aragon in order to convey their demands, which go through a change in the financing model to respond to the people they serve and the organizations themselves that are part of this sector of activity.

With the change in the financing model, from the Third Sector Platform, which integrates ten entities, they point out that it would be possible for people in vulnerable situations to be able to have an inclusion itinerary. Furthermore, it would also contribute to guarantee the economic sustainability of the entities.

During this meeting with Concepción Gimeno, current Justice of Aragón, they also highlighted the convenience of having an Aragonese law of the third sectorjust as it already exists at the national level.

The Platform, in turn, has put on the table other problems that it detects, such as financial exclusionwhich means that, for example, a vulnerable person or migrants cannot open an account in a bank. This in turn represents a series of obstacles to collecting a salary or receiving aid.

The Third Sector Platform serves more than 750,000 people with their families through the ten entities that comprise it. Among them are CERMI, the Red Cross, Cáritas, ONCE, Coapema, the Aragonese Solidarity Federation, the Aragonese Volunteer Coordinator, the Aragon Volunteer Platform, the Aragonese Network of social entities for Inclusion and the Aragon Social Economy Association. In addition, they have 85,000 professionals and 60,000 volunteers.