Bryansk Governor Bogomaz: Air Defense System Shot Down Aircraft-Type Drone
Ukraine attempted to attack the Bryansk region with an aircraft-type drone. This was reported in its Telegram-channel reported the region’s governor, Alexander Bogomaz.
According to the official, the drone was destroyed by a Russian air defense system.
The drone shot down by air defense became the fifth drone in a day that attempted to attack the Bryansk region.
