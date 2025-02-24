Technology has caused the human being to access unique areas, activities or experiences that previously seemed impossible. Traveling to space does not seem so remote and little by little we are knowing that there are companies that seek to turn this into a business.

Of the most highlight Blue Originowned by Jeff Bezos and founder of Ecommerce Amazonit is one of the most fame has won. This Tuesday Jesús Calleja He will travel in one of his ships to go beyond the one known as the line of karm, the so -called space horizon. This project seeks that people who are not astronauts can go to space and enjoy this new type of tourism.

The adventurer and presenter Jesús Calleja is about to make history by becoming the first Spanish space tourist. His trip will be held aboard the New Shepard rocket, developed by the Blue Origin company, and the launch is scheduled for February 25, 2025. Accompanying it in this unique experience will be five other crew members with very varied profiles from entrepreneurs to scientists.

Lane Bess He is an investor, entrepreneur and founder of Bess Ventures and Advisory, an investment fund focused on the development of technological companies. This is not the first time that Bess leaves the earth, since in December 2021 he participated in the trip of NS-19 of Blue Origin, becoming one of the first tourists to experience the ingencial aboard the New Shepard.

The entrepreneur, pilot and physics, Elaine Chia Hyde It owes its fame thanks to the environment of the media, where it specialized in artificial intelligence. She is the founder of the Chicago Star and Eastside Enterprise, the two focused on new information technologies. He currently lives in Florida with her husband and five children.

Among the crew will also travel the Dr. Richard Scottrecognized endocrinologist and expert embargoing in reproductive medicine. He is the founder of Ivirma Global, one of the most important fertility clinical networks in the world that are present in ten countries.

Expert in physics and finance, Tushar Shah He is a research partner and co -director in a quantitative investment fund in New York. He graduated at MIT with a doctorate in experimental physics of high -energy particles, his academic and professional career has made him a reference in the sector.

There is a sixth passengerin addition to Calleja, who will accompany them in the capsule, but their identity has not been revealed by Blue Origin.

The suborbital flight will last approximately 10 to 12 minutesallowing to experience about three minutes of ungravation and contemplate the curvature of the Earth from the capsule.