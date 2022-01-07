After several months of waiting, Amazon has confirmed that the third season of The Boys, the acclaimed superhero series, will finally be available next June. Along with this, a small preview of the conflicts that await us was shared.

According to Amazon, the third season of The Boys will come to Prime Video on June 3, 2022. That day, the first three episodes will be available, and each subsequent week we will see a new chapter on this streaming platform. Similarly, the preview that was shared, although short, makes clear the tense situation in Vought.

In total we will see eight chapters, with the last available on July 8. As you may recall, in the season two finale Stormfront died, and a villain was revealed to be on the prowl. Although at the moment something has not been confirmed, it is very likely that a fourth season is already in planning.

The Boys is one of Amazon’s biggest series, and has shown that the company is capable of adapting stories for a mature audience. This is something we also saw with Invincible, although a new season of this production has not been confirmed.

Via: Amazon