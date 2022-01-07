After the Ballon d’Or award ceremony, FIFA is preparing for The Best awards and all the nominees are already known.
Today they confirmed who are the footballers who will fight to win the award.
The winner of the 2021 Ballon d’Or. He won The Best Award in 2019. It comes from a year in which he was champion of the Copa América, he left Barcelona for the first time in his career and is living a new experience at PSG .
Lewandowski once again had an incredible year at Bayern Munich and many considered it an injustice that he did not win the Ballon d’Or. He is the player who defends the award, as he won it in 2020.
Mohamed Salah is the big surprise of the finalists. The Liverpool player had a fantastic season and was at a superlative level. In the Ballon d’Or he had finished in seventh position and generated outrage in his fans. This position is closer to what his 2021 was and is well deserved recognition.
It will be the sixth time this award has been awarded. Cristiano Ronaldo won in 2016 and 2017, Modric in 2018, Messi in 2019 and Lewandowski in 2020.
