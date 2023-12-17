The third batch of volunteers left the country today, heading to the Gaza Strip to join the integrated field hospital established by the UAE inside the Gaza Strip to provide the necessary medical treatments and aid to the Palestinian brothers in the Strip.

The new batch includes 9 volunteers in the medical field, who will join their fellow male and female volunteers, doctors and nurses, who are currently practicing medical and first aid efforts for the sick and injured in order to alleviate the suffering of the residents of Gaza.

During the past two weeks, the hospital dealt with 291 cases that required medical interventions from the hospital team to deal with each case and provide treatment and care for it, starting with first aid, through performing necessary surgeries or providing treatments and medications, and ending with care and intensive care for those cases, as well as consultations and other medical services.

An Emirati medical team is supervising the hospital, which has a capacity of more than 150 beds, as part of the “Gallant Knight 3” humanitarian operation to provide aid and humanitarian aid to the residents of the Gaza Strip.

The hospital includes surgical operating rooms qualified to perform various types of surgeries, including general, pediatric, and vascular surgery, intensive care rooms for adults and children, an anesthesia department, and specialized clinics including internal medicine, dentistry, orthopedics, psychiatry, family medicine, pediatrics, and gynecology, as well as About medical support services.

In addition, the hospital provides CT,