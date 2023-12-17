Feast your eyes on this Ferrari F355 Berlinetta. Not only does it look better than Hans Klok's haircut, but it also belonged to blues singer and guitarist Chris Rae. You know the musician from hits like Fires of Spring, Curse of the Traveller and Joys of Christmas. Apparently he still has a well-known Christmas song… You can soon drive Chris Rae's Ferrari home for Christmas.

The F355 Berlinetta has been mechanically and cosmetically refurbished by the selling party Bell Sport & Classic. Apparently this Ferrari can be even more special. It is the only car to wear this color combination, consisting of 'Blu Scuro Micalizzato' on the exterior and 'Crema' in the cabin. One thing; According to the seller, this is a model without an airbag.

Specifications of Chris Rae's Ferrari

The F129B engine is still located in the middle of the F355. This means that the buyer will soon be able to get started with a 3.5-liter V8 engine with a flat crankshaft that rotates above 8,000 rpm. The power is normally 380 hp, but a new ECU should deliver an extra 30 hp, so that 410 hp is now sent to the rear wheels. By the way, the torque is about 363 Nm.

Other noteworthy features include double wishbone suspension along with electronically adjustable dampers and hydraulic power steering. This makes this Chris Rae Ferrari on the one hand a work of art that poses in Monaco and on the other hand a great device for tackling the hairpin bends and mountain roads in and around the principality.

The interior has remained as standard, but the technicians from Bell Sport & Classic have done a good job freshening up the cabin. The cream-colored leather on the seats has received a lot of love, as has the gear lever. Despite its 28 years of age, the Ferrari looks very young on the inside.

What do you pay for such a Ferrari F355?

We honestly have no idea what you have to bid to win the auction given F355's varying prices. Considering the possibility that Chris Rae drove this Ferrari home for Christmas dinner, we guess that you should think of an amount above 200,000 euros. Oh, and the great condition of the car will also have an impact on the price.