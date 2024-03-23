The person involved was identified as Jaden Charles, 25, who was detained after an investigation by the Alice County Police Department. The arrest was the final result of a investigation that began investigating cases of vaping At school the teacher taught.

This investigation led them to Charles, who allegedly bought vaping accessories for minors, intoxicated them and then seduced them. So far, four students have confirmed the allegations, and it is believed there could be up to 12 students involved.

Charles' mother delivered her to the marshal's office Tuesday morning. Currently, Charles is detained in Jim Wells County with a ftotal bail of US$400,000. The charges against him include two counts of grooming a minor and two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a minor, according to jail records. If he manages to post bail, he will be required to wear an ankle monitor and will be prohibited from having contact with the victims or their families.

What are the facts attributed to the accused teacher?

The detained teacher must pay a bond of $400,000 dollars to regain her freedom Photo:iStock Share

Before this scandal, she also played important roles as Sophomore class sponsor and competition coordinator in both schools, according to the network KIII of San Antonio. The same day as her arrest in Agua Dulce, Charles was transferred to Alice after police received a complaint from a parent. The reason: her son had left campus with the teacher without permission.

Alice Police Chief Eden Garcia stated that they have a video showing Charles with a student in a hotelAlthough they cannot confirm what exactly happened there, during interrogation, Charles surprised the authorities by claiming that she was pregnant. Martinez, also informed by Charles, corroborated the news of the pregnancy