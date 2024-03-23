Upon his arrival with the accompanying delegation to Cairo International Airport, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan was welcomed by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi..



During a short break in the VIP Hall, the Egyptian President welcomed Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and the accompanying delegation, and they exchanged congratulations on the occasion of the blessed month of Ramadan and friendly conversations that express the depth of the fraternal relations that bring together the two countries and their brotherly peoples..



Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan is accompanied during the visit by a delegation that includes Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs in the Presidential Office, Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for National Security, and Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber. Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, Mohammed Hassan Al Suwaidi, Minister of Investment, Jassim Mohammed Buataba Al Zaabi, Chairman of the Department of Finance in Abu Dhabi, Member of the Executive Council, Mohammed Ali Mohammed Al Shurafa Al Hammadi, Chairman of the Department of Municipalities and Transport in Abu Dhabi, Member of the Executive Council, Ahmed Mubarak Ali Al Mazrouei, Head of the Office of the President of the State for Strategic Affairs, and Faisal Al Bannai, Secretary General of the Council. Advanced technology research and Maryam Al Kaabi, UAE Ambassador to Egypt.