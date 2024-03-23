Erdogan: Turkey is ready to develop cooperation with Russia in the fight against terrorism

Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan called Russian President Vladimir Putin and expressed condolences over the terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall. This is reported by RIA News.

Erdogan said the attack demonstrated the need to quickly resolve crises in the region. He expressed his readiness to develop cooperation with Russia in the fight against terrorism.

Earlier, Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna said after the terrorist attack that terrorism is unacceptable. “We are closely following the tragic events that occurred yesterday in Moscow,” said the head of the Estonian Foreign Ministry.

The terrorist attack in the Crocus City Hall concert hall occurred on the evening of March 22. Unknown people burst into the building and began shooting at the crowd of spectators. Then several explosions were heard and a fire started.