The United States continues to be the most attractive country for millionaires. Despite the concerns, mainly at the political level, that have arisen considering that this is a presidential election year, the North American country is extremely attractive in terms of the creation and accumulation of private wealth. In that sense, There are some cities that are even more interesting for people with greater purchasing power and one of them is in Texas.

According to a report from the company Henley & Partners, dedicated to seeking residency and citizenship by investment for its clients, The United States represents 32 percent of the world's liquid investable wealth.

For this reason it is calculated that 37 percent of the world's millionaires currently live in that country. That is, about 5,500,000 people with high net worth, who have more than US$1,000,000 in assets to invest, a figure that has been increasing in the last decade.

Within that context, there are cities where greater wealth is concentrated. New York is the richest city not only in the United States, but in the world, with 349,500 millionaires. According to the study, Texas is also on the list, since Houston appears at number five, with 90,900 millionaires.

Apparently, Texas has been moving forward in terms of wealth appeal, Well, two more cities also appear on the list: Dallas, in sixth place, with 68,600 millionaires; and Austin in tenth place, with 32,700. In fact, Austin is the one that has attracted the largest number of wealthy people, having a 110 percent increase in its millionaire population between 2013 and 2023, according to the analysis data.

Houston has gained popularity among millionaires. Photo:visittheusa.mx Share

The 10 richest cities in the United States

The firm Henley & Partners shared that, although the majority of its clients are Americans who are seeking alternative rights and residences abroad, or additional citizenships, The United States continues to be the most attractive country for millionaires, specifically 10 cities.

New York with 349,500 millionaires. San Francisco with 305,700. Los Angeles with 212,100. Chicago with 120,500. Houston with 90,900. Dallas with 68,600. Seattle with 54,200. Boston with 42,900. Miami with 35,300. Austin with 32,700.

Finally, the report highlighted that this year Washington DC came in number eleven with 28,300 resident millionaires.