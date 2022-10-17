“The Texas chainsaw massacre” showed the carnage of the terrifying Leatherface. Its harrowing atmosphere, disturbing shots, and chilling sense of realism all added up to make it a horror movie classic.

For the creation of the film, the director investigated the life and crimes of Ed Gein, the serial killer who terrorized the United States in the 1950s. He killed two people, although the scariest thing was how he desecrated their corpses: he manufactured objects with human parts and displayed their heads as trophies.

In the documentary “AZ of horror”, Hooper revealed that his relatives (neighbors of the murderer) told him how the Police had arrested the subject in 1957: “I did not know who he was or the horrible things he had done, but what they narrated remained in my memory growing up.”

In the search for the missing Bernice Worden, the Police found her body at the Gein ranch as if it were a ritual. They discovered that her organs had been placed in the refrigerator and many more corpses that adorned the macabre house.

The authorities were shocked and wanted a confession. After 12 hours of silence, Ed Gein admitted to having killed Bernice Worden and Mary Hogan. Likewise, he recounted that he made some 40 visits to the Plainfield cemetery to steal the bodies that he used for his monstrous creations.

The investigators insisted that the murderer would have practiced cannibalism and necrophilia, but he denied both accusations.

After inspecting the entire house, the objects were photographed and destroyed.

Gein was diagnosed with schizophrenia, so he was in no condition to attend a trial. The delay for a resolution caused the protests of the inhabitants of the locality.

In the end, the Court decided to send him to a mental health center until the day he died, on July 26, 1984.