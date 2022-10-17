The purchase of a car has ceased to be

among the preferences of the Spanish, and not so much because of lack of interest as a consequence of the uncertainty and the economic situation. Thus, 24% of Spaniards affected by inflation postpone the purchase of a new car, which is placed in the fifth absolute position of the products that Spanish consumers would discard from their planned purchases.

After the increase in the intention to spend in summer expressed by the Spanish at the beginning of June, the new inflation data have caused the paralysis of the purchases planned for the next six months

for 80% of Spaniards5 percentage points more than those who stated that they were postponing their purchases before the summer (75%).

This is one of the conclusions of the second special study on the impact of inflation

in the consumption of Spanish households of The Observatory

Cetelemresearch unit of BNP Paribas Personal Finance.

Within the world of mobility, the new car is in the fifth absolute position of the products that Spanish consumers would discard

your anticipated purchases as a result of rising inflation. 24.2% of those surveyed have ruled out their purchase for this reason, compared to 18.2% in July.

Following the new car are second-hand cars (12.9% compared to 9.4% in July), bicycles (11.8% compared to 7.3% in July), electric scooters (11.8% compared to 6.2% in July), new motorcycles (11.6% compared to 6.1% in July), caravans/motorhomes (9.3% compared to 5% in July) and used motorcycles ( 8.9% compared to 4.3% in July).

By age, the population groups most affected by the postponement of purchase are, in new cars,

consumers between 30 and 34 years (31%); in a used car, those between 25 and 29 years old (21%); in new motorcycle, consumers between 25 and 29 (15%); on a second-hand motorcycle, those between 55 and 59 years old (13%); in caravanning, consumers between 55 and 59 years old (16%); and in the electric scooter, those aged between 25 and 29 years (15%).

lack of budget



Among consumers who declare themselves affected by high inflation and who have ruled out planned purchases, more than half (51.5%) indicate that they do not have a budget

to carry out these purchases, while 47.4% prefer to allocate that amount to savings. If we segment by age, the consumers least affected by inflation are those between the ages of 60 and 64, with 31% of mentions compared to 21% on average.

The data analyzed and the reflections shown in this special edition of The Cetelem Observatory have been obtained from

conducting a survey online made by the company Invesmarket.