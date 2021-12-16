The first regiment of the latest Russian intercontinental ballistic missiles “Sarmat” will take up combat duty at the end of 2022. The Commander of the Strategic Missile Forces (Strategic Missile Forces) Sergei Karakaev told about this on the air of the Zvezda TV channel. RIA News…

He clarified that the task was to place the first regiment in the Uzhur missile division in the Krasnoyarsk Territory. Now work is underway there to prepare the infrastructure for missiles, and, the colonel-general noted, the task will be completed.

Karakaev also said that today work is underway to prepare for flight tests of the “Sarmat”.

In August, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said that flight tests of the Sarmat missile would begin in 2021 and end in 2022. After that, the first regiment equipped with Sarmat missiles will enter service with the Strategic Missile Forces (Strategic Missile Forces). The promising strategic silo-based missile system “Sarmat” is intended to replace the Soviet missiles R-36M2 “Voyevoda”. The complex includes a multistage liquid-propellant intercontinental ballistic missile. A feature of the complex will be methods of delivering warheads to the target, which will effectively bypass missile defense systems.

Earlier it became known about plans to abandon Russia’s use of Topol-M intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) in the Strategic Missile Forces. All missiles of this type are planned to be removed from service by 2024. In April, a source in the military-industrial complex told TASS about the timing of the adoption of the promising Kedr missile. The new ICBM may replace mobile and stationary Yars in 2030.