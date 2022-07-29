Since 2016, SOS Méditerranée saves migrants in danger to compensate for the inaction of European states. At a time when Europe delegates the management of the migratory flow to Turkey and Libya, only these entities organize rescue operations at sea. The missions are possible thanks to the commitment of volunteers from all over the world.

At 50 years old, Rita embarks for her first mission on the Ocean Viking, she will be in charge of communication. She enters the boat assuring that in her country, Kenya, the most repeated mantra is “Hakuna Matata”, the famous phrase made popular by Disney and which means “everything will be fine”.

Together with her, 31 people of 18 different nationalities will sail on the ship to carry out an arduous mission: save the migrants who cross the Mediterranean in extreme conditions. Among them, Frédéric Penard, operations leader.

“There must be a deep humanity in each person, it is the motivation to get on board, to be able to say something, to be able to say that life is priceless, that help is an unconditional duty, that it should not go unnoticed,” says Penard.



