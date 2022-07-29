Music | The prosecutor demands eight years in prison for Shakira for tax fraud

According to prosecutors, Shakira has been keeping her books in the Bahamas, even though she has been living in Spain.

For Shakira requires a prison sentence of more than eight years for tax fraud in Spain. According to Barcelona prosecutors, the pop star has failed to pay 14.5 million euros in income taxes between 2012 and 2014.

In addition to the prison sentence, the Colombian singer is required to pay 23 million euros in fines.

A Spanish newspaper has reported on the matter El País and news agency AFP.

Earlier this week Shakira refused of the arrangement proposed by the court to settle the case, because he says he is innocent of the crimes. The content of the arrangement has not been made public.

According to Shakira’s representatives, she has nothing left to pay.

No date has yet been set for the upcoming trial.

of Spain according to the law, persons residing in the country for more than 184 days must pay tax on all their income. According to the accusation, Shakira had lived mostly in Spain between 2011 and 2014 with her then-spouse, a soccer player Gerard Piqué with but kept his books in the Bahamas.

Shakira and Piqué broke up in June this year.

Hips Don’t Lie- and Blackmail Shakira, known for her hits, has sold more than 80 million records during her career.

Correction 29.7. at 13:51. Contrary to what was written earlier in the story, Gerard Piqué was not Shakira’s husband, but her spouse.