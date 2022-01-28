The All Star Game 2022which will be held on February 20 at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, it already has its ten headlines after counting the votes of fans (50% of the weight of the total), press (25%) and players (25%).

Eastern Conference headlines

Guards (base guards): DeMar DeRozan (Chicago Bulls) and Trae Young (Atlanta Hawks).

front court (forward, power forward and center): Kevin Durant, (captain, Brooklyn Nets), Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee Bucks) and Joel Embiid (Philadelphia 76ers).

Western Conference starters

Guards (base guards): Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors) and Ja Morant (Memphis Grizzlies).

front court (forward, power forward and center): LeBron James (captain, Los Angeles Lakers), Nikola Jokic (Denver Nuggets) and Andrew Wiggins (Golden State Warriors).

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James and Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant will serve as captains of the two teams that will meet in Cleveland after being the most voted in the Western Conference and in the East, respectively. Both were already in the two previous editions.

The King is tied with Kobe Bryant as the player with the second most selections in history with 18. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar remains at the top with 19. KD will have a hard time participating due to the sprain in the medial collateral ligament of his left knee that he suffered on January 16 and will have him out for between four and six weeks. In the last two editions he also missed due to injury.

Wiggins and Morant

Andrew Wiggins and Ja Morant will be the rookies in this All Star Game. The first, number one in the 2014 draft, has found a new start to his career in the Golden State Warriors, where that one He no longer weighs so much surrounded by Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson. For his part, the second, two of the 2019 draft, is the star of the great revelation of the season: Memphis Grizzlies. And the second in the history of the franchise to be a starter after the Spanish Marc Gasol.

Morant has achieved ownership in conflict with Doncicwhich in the first wave was the second most voted of the guards of the West (second only to Curry). In the next two, the Slovenian gave way to Morant, who has finally achieved his first presence in the all-star… with your first ownership included. Doncic will have to wait for the decision of the 30 NBA coaches to know if he will play the third All-Star Game of his career.

phoenix suns

Among the ten starters for the duel in Cleveland there is none of the best team so far this season: Phoenix Suns. The Arizona franchise leads the North American League with an iron fist with a balance of 38-9, but neither Chris Paul nor Devin Booker, its main stars, have reached a place in the starting lineups.

Dates and team format

Next Thursday, February 3, the 14 substitutes will be known7 from each Conference (regardless of position), chosen by the coaches of the 30 NBA franchises.

For the fifth edition in a row, the teams will be chosen by the most voted players from each of the Conferences (LeBron and Durant, in this case). In turn, each of them will choose their companions, regardless of their Conference, but taking into account their position. With the alternates, the election turn will be reversed and they will be selected regardless of Conference and position.

The duel will also keep the revolutionary elam ending successfully tested in 2020 in Chicago. The match will not last the usual 48 minutes, but will proceed with the system that gave it spice and competitiveness: the first three quarters start 0-0 and the winner of each wins a financial prize for a local NGO. Before the last set, the markers of the other three are added and a number of points is added to the highest figure (24, in tribute to Kobe Bryant). And it is played without a time limit until one of the teams reaches that number that gives victory.

The all-star It will be held at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland for the third time in its history and will return to the full weekend after only the All-Star Game in Atlanta 2021 due to the coronavirus, which narrowed the schedule to only 72 regular season games. in the places of the 82 classics.

The Rising Star, the rookie game, changes completely. Skip the duel between rookies Y sophomores (sophomore players) from the United States against those from the rest of the world to a Final Four format with 12 rookies, 12 sophomores and 4 more from the G-League. These 28 players will be divided into four teams (seven in each) and will play a semifinal to the best of 50 points and a final that will crown the first group that reaches 25. The dunk, triple and skills contest will be held, in principle, . And, in addition, a fourth is introduced: the clutch challengein which players must score from five positions on the court related to historic moments and iconic NBA shots.