Ecuador and Brazil They tied this Thursday 1-1 in the Ecuadorian capital for the fifteenth date of the South American qualifiers for the 2022 Qatar World Cup, in a match in which the VAR and the central judge were protagonists.

Roldan, protagonist

The Colombian referee Wilmar Roldan He tried to use his experience and career to decide on actions that were clear to him and he did not hesitate to punish or point out fouls, but the VAR led him to change his decisions, especially towards the end of the game, avoiding the expulsion of the player on two occasions. Brazilian goalkeeper.

A midfield pass from Fred to Matheus Cunha found the home defense scattered and goalkeeper Domínguez tried to parry, but hit the attacker in the face with his foot, being sent off in the 15th minute.

In minute 20, Emerson, who had received a yellow card as soon as the game started, received the second and, therefore, the red. Six minutes later, the Colombian referee Wilmar Roldán showed goalkeeper Alisson a red card for leaving his area to reject and raise his foot exaggeratedly, hitting Ecuadorian striker Enner Valencia in the head. But in the VAR review he changed the punishment for yellow.

more controversial

He also reversed his decision in the second half, in the 54th minute, when Pervis Estupiñán evaded several rivals down the left flank, and Éder Militao allegedly fouled him inside the box. Roldán sanctioned a penalty, reviewed the VAR and changed his mind.

[NOS ROBARON] The Colombian Roldan and the Var. A legitimate penalty in the final part deprives Ecuador of the chance to win. Scoundrels, you can’t do that. The @LaTri He left everything, the point is golden, but the indignation does not go away. Pride of our Selection 🇪🇨 💪 pic.twitter.com/SL8g9DPOtm – Carlos Edwin Salas (@chacasalas) January 27, 2022

In the 92nd minute, another controversial decision by the referee when goalkeeper Alisson committed a penalty on Ayrton Preciado and sent him off for a double yellow card. However, in the review, Roldán changed his decision again, in a match in which the VAR stole the spotlight and saved goalkeeper Alisson from expulsion twice.

EFE