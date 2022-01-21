Ex-producer of rock musician Igor Talkov Valery Shlyafman arrested in absentia for a crime 30 years ago, writes “Kommersant” (“Kommersant”).

“The former director of the star of the early 1990s, Igor Talkov, Valery Shlyafman, was arrested in absentia by the Petrograd District Court of St. Petersburg for the murder of the singer and the attempted murder of Igor Malakhov, whom he once tried to present as a murderer,” the newspaper writes.

Such a measure was taken to confirm the international search for Shlyafman, who moved to Israel shortly after the assassination, which rarely extradites its citizens.

The investigation is also going to legally evaluate the actions of several more people, including the singer Aziza. Unlike Shlyafman, a woman is not threatened with punishment due to the expiration of the statute of limitations.

According to Kommersant’s information, the case progressed thanks to the personal control of the head of the Investigative Committee of Russia (TFR) Alexander Bastrykin.

Earlier, the department of the ICR for St. Petersburg and the Leningrad Region reported that investigators had filed a petition with the court for the arrest in absentia of 57-year-old Shlyafman, who is accused of the murder of Talkov in 1991. On October 14, 2021, the ICR reclassified his actions from negligent murder to murder committed in a generally dangerous way.

According to investigators, on October 6, 1991, at the Yubileiny Sports Palace, during a concert, there was a conflict between singer Aziza’s security guard Igor Malakhov and singer Igor Talkov and his producer Shlyafman because of the order of the artists’ performances. The latter snatched the revolver of the Nagant system from Malakhov’s hands and shot at a colleague, but hit Talkov, who died on the spot from a chest wound.