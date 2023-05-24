













According to a new promotional poster, The ninja turtles They will now hit theaters on August 2.. This is two days before its original premiere date of August 4. Although no reason was given for this change, fans will surely be pleased.

The new poster shows us a new look at the four teenage mutant warriors. Here we can see that the brothers are on their skateboards and very happy. Which shows the focus this movie will have on them still being very young heroes.

The release of a new poster as well as the advancement of its release date could indicate that a new advance is on the way. After all, until now information about this film has been somewhat scant. With just over two months to go until its release, it’s time to start the marketing machines with The ninja turtles.

What do we know about this new Ninja Turtles movie?

The official name of this new animated adventure is Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Chaos Mutant. Their story will tell us a kind of new origin for this group. In addition to introducing several of the mutant animals from the cartoon that had not made the leap to the movies.

Source: Paramount Pictures

According to what has been revealed, the film will focus on the adolescent aspect of these heroes in a shell. For this reason, this occasion will be interpreted by very young actors who are just beginning in the industry. While in the cast we will have actors like John Cena, Seth Rogen and Paul Rudd in the roles of Rocksteady, Bebop and Mondo Gecko respectively. Do you think it managed to capture the spirit of the originals?

