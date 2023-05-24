The defense attorney of Boca Juniors footballer Sebastián Villa, accused of having used gender violence against his ex-partner Daniela Cortés in April 2020 In a house in a private neighborhood in the Buenos Aires town of Canning, he asked for the player’s acquittal by assuring that the complaint against him is “false.”

At the beginning of his argument before the Correctional Court No. 2 of Lomas de Zamora, which is carrying out the trial of Villa, the defender Martín Apolo requested the acquittal of the footballer after stating that “the word of the person who denounces is not finished evidence”. and that “in this case there are many pieces of evidence that contradict the complainant,” whom he accused of making “a false complaint,” the Télam agency reported.

With the presence of the soccer player in the courtroom, the lawyer divided his argument according to the two facts for which the trial prosecutor, Sergio Anauati, requested a sentence of two years and three months in prison for the Colombian.

The arguments of the defense of Sebastián Villa

In the first place, Apolo referred to the complaint of threats made by Cortés, who pointed out that Villa told him that he was going to “ruin the life” of her and her family. “This has not been proven, nor has it been proven that it existed,” said the lawyer, who added that these alleged threats could actually have been said in the context of “a heated discussion” between a couple and cannot be interpreted as a coercive threat because “They do not intimidate anyone, except Daniela Cortés.”

”For me, ruining her life is, as my father would say, that they ‘cut off food’ for Daniela Cortés. Villa is a very generous person, who knows more than anyone about deficiencies. Cortés’s father stopped having a new truck, she stopped having a state-of-the-art cell phone, and Villa stopped paying for her daughter’s school, which she shouldn’t have to do ”, the lawyer said.

In relation to the accusation of gender violence, which according to the woman’s complaint occurred on April 27, 2020 in a house in the country Saint Thomas in the Buenos Aires town of Canning, Apolo assured that this fact “is not found either. accredited”.

The lawyer described what happened between Villa and Cortés when, according to what he said, she demanded that he return on a private flight to Colombia during the Preventive and Mandatory Social Isolation (ASPO) due to the coronavirus pandemic and that he give her US$150,000, otherwise “ I was going to ruin his career.” In that discussion, always according to the player’s defender, Villa locked himself in his room on the top floor and recorded Cortés when he tried to enter by force.

”Villa filmed what, according to the Public Prosecutor’s Office, was objectifying the complainant. The only thing Villa did was exercise his right to defend himself in court,” added the lawyer. Apolo’s allegations continued this morning and, once the hearing is over, Villa will join the Boca squad to start the trip to Colombia, where the team will play next Wednesday for the Copa Libertadores de América against Deportivo Pereira.

The oral debate analyzes the events that occurred on April 27, 2020 in the house shared by Villa and his ex-partner in the Saint Thomas private neighborhood, which were investigated by the decentralized Functional Instruction Unit (UFI) No. Esteban Echeverría, specialized in Gender Violence. Cortés denounced having been beaten by Villa through a video posted on social networks, in which she is seen with blood in her mouth. The woman then described the athlete as “an abuser, both physically and psychologically.”

After that episode, the footballer moved to the country “Venado II”, also from Canning, in which the second episode supposedly took place for which he was denounced in June 2021 for the crime of “sexual abuse”.

In this case, on May 12, the prosecutor Vanesa González requested its elevation to trial, for which reason the intervening Guarantee Court has a period of 15 days to hear the defense and define whether it gives rise to the request.

The Nation (Argentina)

GDA

