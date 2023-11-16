We are one day away from the last great gem launched by Nintendo this year going on sale, we are talking about Super Mario RPGa title that brings us back to the classic of Super nintendo but with improved graphics and some changed details regarding gameplay. And before people finally get their hands on a copy, the technical details of it have been revealed, namely the frame rate issues and screen resolutions.

Through a video he has made Digital Foundry, It has been noticed that in terms of frames per second, the title runs at 60, which remains relatively stable, but at certain times it drops and that is something quite noticeable from what is seen in said material. On the other hand, the resolution has not failed, since in portable mode it reaches 720p and connected to the dock it is 1080p, and it is not dynamic resolution or anything similar.

Here you can take a look:

In the latest installments of nintendo switch This quality standard can now be considered usual, given that certain games remain at 60 frames and with a maximum resolution of 1080p. However, there are some others that must be lowered due to their nature of demands, that is, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom It runs at 30 frames per second, which drops at some point due to all the elements that appear on the screen and the load of the open world.

This is the synopsis of the game in the classic part:

Super Mario RPG is the first role-playing game in the Mario franchise, based on the main elements of the role-playing game franchises of Square, like Final Fantasy. The main way to fight enemies is turn-based combat with a party of up to three characters.

Remember that Super Mario RPG is released on November 17 exclusively for the switch.

Editor’s note: It certainly looks pretty good, so many will already be eager to try this gem, whether they already finished it on the SNES or if it is the first approach. It will be a matter of waiting a few more hours to take a look.