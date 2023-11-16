‘At the bottom there is room’ gave its viewing audience one of the most exciting episodes of season 10 because the love circle that existed between RowingAlessia and jimmy I reach its end. As was well known, the relationship that Alessia and Jimmy had ended after the incident that occurred at the Maldini corporation. Remo plotted everything to win the heart of Diego Montalbán’s daughter again.

The truth about Jimmy’s dismissal for the alleged beating he gave to Remo at Francesca’s company was known thanks to the fact that the actor hired by Mike Miller’s nephew could not bear his conscience and went to look for Alessia to tell her everything. what he had plotted together with the enemy of ‘Charito’s’ son.

YOU CAN SEE: ‘There is room at the bottom’: Alessia apologized to ‘Jimmy’, but he said goodbye to her forever

Jimmy punched Remo in ‘AFHS’

As could be seen in the chapter 348after learning the truth about what he plotted Rowing So that Jimmy can be fired from the corporation and have a clear path to conquer Alessia, he went looking for him. The youngest of the Gonzales found ‘Mike’s’ nephew in the corporation parking lot. As soon as he saw him, he called him out and punched him. Before leaving and leaving him in pain, he told him: “You always made me feel sorry for you.”

What happened to Remo after the truth was revealed in ‘AFHS’?

Alessia did not hesitate to face Rowing With ‘Piccolo’, the actor who impersonated Jimmy. After that, the chef told everything to Francesca, who made a drastic decision. ‘Mike’s’ nephew was fired from the Maldini corporation. Furthermore, Alessia put the cross on him and she doesn’t want to see him anymore in his life.

#Jimmy #revenge #Remo #learning #truth #AFHS #feel