The Colombian team is the one with the best current situation among the 211 on the football planet, or at least from the results, taking into account that there is no other team that has recorded as many consecutive matches without losing as the “Coffee Pot”.
Colombia is the selection with most consecutive games without losing is Colombia with 21, 18 under the technical leadership of Néstor Lorenzo. Added to this is the fact that it is the one that has won the most consecutive games, with 6.
Is it the best streak in the history of the Colombian national team? No, it is the second, and now it is going for the historical record of 27 games between 1992-94, that glorious era of the team led by Francisco Maturana.
If we go strictly to the present, which other teams have significant streaks of unbeaten matches and how many clashes of this type have they registered? Let's look at the statistics.
The only one that keeps up with Colombia is Belgiumwhich records 8 wins and 5 draws, and in this way it reached 13 matches without fallsthanks to equality against England (2-2).
Englishmen fairly they lost their streak against Brazil, in their first match of this FIFA Date (they lost 0-1), which consisted of 10 matches without losing.
Another streak that fell was Spainsince by falling 1-0 to Colombia they left behind 8 consecutive wins, including the final of the Nations League who beat Croatia on penalties.
Portugal It was the second most undefeated team, with 11 consecutive wins. However, they lost against Slovenia 2-0.
Finally we find Romaniawhich recorded 12 games with seven wins and five draws, but lost its streak precisely against the 'Tricolor', who beat it 3-2. How will Colombia do in the Copa América? Can he maintain this impressive streak?
