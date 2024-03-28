The Prime Minister of the Palestinian National Authority (PNA) Mohammad Mustafa has formed a new government in which he will also hold the position of Foreign Minister, replacing Riyad al-Maliki. This was announced by the Palestinian news agency Wafa, adding that PA President Mahmoud Abbas has given his approval to the new government.

Ministers of the new Palestinian government, formed after international pressure for a reformed authority, will be sworn in before Abbas on Sunday 31 March. Prime Minister Mustafa presented the list of ministers and his work program to the Palestinian president. ''We will work with the aim of unifying the institutions and regaining authority over the Gaza Strip,'' announced the Palestinian prime minister.

People are dying of hunger in Gaza

Meanwhile, the situation in Gaza is increasingly critical. A six-year-old boy died from starvation at the Kamal Adwan hospital, in the north of the Strip. He writes this to Al Jazeera, underlining that, as humanitarian organizations, including the United Nations, have declared, Israel is preventing access to aid by closing border crossings and imposing severe restrictions.

The Qatari broadcaster also writes about one two month old baby girlborn during the war in Gaza, admitted to the same hospital in intensive care for severe malnutrition. “His age doesn't match his weight. She is two months old and weighs only a little more than two kilos, “said a nurse at the hospital. “We have become accustomed to receiving these cases in large numbers every day. They often lead to death.”

And it's The toll from Israeli air raids on the Strip has risen to at least 32,552 dead and 74,980 injured of Gaza since October 7, says the Gaza City Health Ministry.

WHO: “Only 10 hospitals partially operational”

And only 10 out of 36 hospitals remain partially operational in the Gaza Strip, after the al-Amal hospital in Khan Younis stopped operating on Tuesday. This was stated by the World Health Organization, in the words of its director general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, who on X underlined that “the health system is barely surviving”.

Israeli forces surrounded al-Amal and Nasser hospitals earlier this week, while continuing their siege of al-Shifa hospital in Gaza City, the largest medical complex in the Strip. The Palestinian Red Crescent said one of its staff members was killed when Israeli tanks suddenly withdrew from areas around the two hospitals amid heavy shelling and gunfire. “Once again, WHO calls for an immediate end to attacks on hospitals in Gaza and calls for the protection of healthcare workers, patients and civilians,” said the Organization's director general.

France will provide funding to UNRWA

Meanwhile, the French Foreign Ministry has announced that it will provide more than 30 million euros to UNRWA. “We will make our contribution by ensuring that the conditions are met for UNRWA to carry out its missions in a spirit free from incitement to hatred and violence,” spokesman Christophe Lemoine told reporters, without specifying when the next one will be carried out payment to the United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees. According to the quarterly schedule, the next tranche is scheduled for April.

Hamas deputy political leader: “Not optimistic about talks”

On the negotiations with Israel, the number two in the Hamas political office, Khalil Al Yahya, said he was not ''optimistic'' about a forthcoming agreement on the ceasefire for the Gaza Strip. Interviewed in Tehran by the Press TV broadcaster, Al Yahya said he believes that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu wants to prolong the attack on Gaza.