Seattle The first NFL game will take place on German soil in November. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers welcome the Seattle Seahawks to Munich’s Allianz Arena. Introducing the team from the Northwest USA.







The Seattle Seahawks are an absolute grab bag in the 2022 season. After giving up their best player, quarterback Russell Wilson, in the summer, little is believed about the team. In the duel in Munich, against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Seahawks are the big underdog.

In 2013, the Seahawks won the Super Bowl with an impressive performance against the Denver Broncos and Peyton Manning, one of the greatest players in history. The following year they were able to reach the Super Bowl again, but failed dramatically against the New England Patriots with their then quarterback Tom Brady. Since that game, things have mostly been downhill for the Washington State team.

After the departure of Russell Wilson, the new head of the team is either Drew Lock, who was still under contract with the Denver Broncos in the previous season but was replaced there by Teddy Bridgewater due to an injury, or the veteran Geno Smith. Drew Lock is still a young player who has only played in the NFL since 2019. So he still has room for development. It remains to be seen whether in the next few years he will be able to perform as well as Russell Wilson would have done.







The Seahawks team has some work to do. What part of the team doesn’t belong, however, are the wide receivers. On paper, DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett and Marquise Goodwin would make one of the top seven pass receiving trios in the league. DK Metcalf signed a high-paying contract before the season that will tie him to Seattle for the next few years. Joining this trio is tight end Noah Fant, also from Denver. He is also one of the best in his field.

It looks worse on the defensive. Last season, the Seahawks’ backline allowed the second most pass yards. So opposing quarterbacks often had an easy game. In addition, the Seattle team plays in one of the strongest divisions in the NFL. Joining them in the NFC West are the Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams, the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers. So the Seahawks have to play twice against these teams year after year. The Seahawks are better positioned defensively against the opponent’s run. They only allowed 3.8 yards per attempt, which puts them on the podium in the NFL.



To support their offensive line, the Seahawks selected ninth-ranked Charles Cross in the 2022 NFL Draft. He came from Mississippi State University and should ensure that the new quarterback is protected. In the second round, the team signed running back Kenneth Walker III, who was named best running back of the collegiate season last season, alongside defensive end Boye Mafe.



